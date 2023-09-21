DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio rest areas will soon have overdose reversal drugs available.

On Sept. 21, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a partnership among the RecoveryOhio initiative to install lifesaving Naloxone kits at rest areas across the state. The partnership initiative plans to install 130 kits at 65 rest stops throughout Ohio, according to a release.

Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It is harmless to those not experiencing an overdose.

Common signs of an overdose include unresponsiveness, slow or no breathing, blue lips or fingernails, choking or coughing and dizziness.

Unintentional drug overdoses resulted in 4,915 deaths in Ohio last year, according to the Ohio Department of Health. This is four times the number of car crash fatalities in the same period.

“Increasing access to Naloxone is critical to combatting the opioid crisis and decreasing the number of overdose deaths in Ohio,” said DeWine in the release. “By placing Naloxboxes in rest areas across the state we are providing more opportunities to reverse the deadly effects of illicit opioids and providing opportunities for Ohioans to choose recovery.”

The RecoveryOhio initiative is a partnership between the Ohio Department of Transportation and ODH’s Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone).

