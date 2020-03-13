Ohio to continue school breakfast, lunch programs during coronavirus closure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that schools will receive funding to continue breakfast and lunch programs while closed due to coronavirus concerns.

According to DeWine, the United States Department of Agriculture approved two of the state’s waivers to keep the programs going while schools are closed.

I am pleased to announce that in the past 24 hours, @USDA approved two of #Ohio’s waiver requests to keep school breakfast and lunch programs going while schools are closed. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady pic.twitter.com/aBn3T8SiEB — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 13, 2020

DeWine confirmed 13 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state Friday. There are currently 159 people under investigation for the disease.

All public, private and charter schools K-12 are closed for an “extended spring break” starting Monday.