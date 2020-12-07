Ohio to align with CDC, will add positive antigen test results to daily state totals

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state will align with the Centers for Disease Control’s case definition and begin counting positive antigen test results as part of daily reported cases.
Previously, the Ohio Department of Health kept a separate count of “probable” cases which required officials to verify exposure and symptoms before moving the case into the “confirmed” column.
“Our ODH and epidemiologist teams alerted us about three weeks ago that they are no longer able to keep up with the manual verification process for antigen tests because there is such wide-spread of the virus in the state,” said DeWine.
Starting Tuesday, Dec. 8, the ODH will clear roughly 12,600 pending cases from its queue which will result in a one-day spike in reported cases. However, the cases will be backlogged to the correct date in the state’s database.
“To be clear, all of these backlogged tests will not translate into new cases. They’ll be checked, duplicate records will be removed. We’ll also add these test results to our positivity calculation in the coming weeks. We will let you know when that change will be made,” said DeWine.
