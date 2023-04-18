DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Ohio teen has died after participating in a TikTok challenge.

13-year-old Jacob Stevens of Greenfield was taken off life support this week after he overdosed on Benadryl.

The social media challenge advises users to take 12 to 14 pills to hallucinate. TikTok removed all videos relating to the challenge, now offering resources for substance abuse.

Local substance abuse officials are emphasizing the importance of using over-the-counter drugs responsibly and as intended following the tragedy.

“Even something as simple as Benadryl or over-the-counter medications that we don’t think about,” Colleen Oakes, Montgomery County Prevention Coalition manager, said. “Make sure they are not falling into the wrong hands.”

Jacob’s parents described him as well-mannered, funny and loving. He enjoyed listening to music, playing football and spending time with his friends, according to his obituary.

The family says Jacob’s viewing will be held Wednesday.