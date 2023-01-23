GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – According to Grove City Police, charges have been filed against a 15-year-old boy after online threats caused Grove City Middle School to have a remote learning day last Thursday.

Police say they have filed a felony charge for making terroristic threats causing the evacuation of a building.

According to the school’s superintendent, Dr. Jeffrey Finch, late Wednesday night, the district received information related to middle school students communicating threatening comments through a social media gaming site.

Classes resumed on Friday.

Police say no court date has been determined.