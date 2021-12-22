COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) seized over $42 million in illegal drugs in 2021.

According to the OOCIC, there were $29 million in confiscations in 2020. The increase in seizure amounts is attributed to the addition of an OOCIC task force, the expansion of other OOCIC task forces, increased levels of drug trafficking in Ohio and the culmination of long-term investigations.

On Dec. 22, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Gov. Mike DeWine and Homeland Securities Special Agent-in-Charge Vance Callender announced the following data on confiscations in 2021 versus 2020:

2021 2022 Heroin 15 pounds 8 pounds Fentanyl 187 pounds 87 pounds Methamphtamine 472 pounds 168 pounds Cocaine 297 pounds 135 pounds Marijuana 2,478 pounds 3,117 pounds Firearms 167 106 Currency $4,582,640 $6,640,020 Ohio Attorney General’s Office

In the Miami Valley, task forces identified an individual suspected of trafficking narcotics throughout Montgomery County in Nov. In Dec., task forces arrested a man from Mexico on charges of trafficking narcotics. These investigations led to the seizure of 10 kilograms of fentanyl, 12 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin, 336 grams of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of marijuana and about $150,000.

“The law enforcement officers of our major drug interdiction task forces are guardians on the wall, protecting Ohioans from overdoses and death by seizing narcotics before they are distributed into our communities,” said Yost. “Substantially larger quantities of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine were interdicted in 2021 than prior years, proof of our task forces’ vigilance to stay ahead of drug traffickers. I look forward to OOCIC’s continued success in 2022.”