DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 is returning home to the Miami Valley after traveling to help with recovery efforts for Tropical Storm Idalia.

Ohio Task Force 1 received demobilization orders Thursday evening, according to a release.

After arriving in the Atlanta area on Tuesday afternoon, the 47-person team settled into their staging area and waited while Idalia made landfall, the release states.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Hurricane Idalia,” Ohio Task Force 1 leader Jim O’Connor said. “We believe in the tenacity of the human spirit, even in the toughest times because we have seen it.”

The team will begin packing up this evening for the journey home, expecting to arrive in Vandalia on Friday evening.