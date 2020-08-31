Ohio Task Force 1 performs ‘wide area searches,’ rescues 21 dogs in process

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) is still hard at work helping with relief efforts in areas hit hard by Hurricane Laura, having now made their way to the Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parrish area.

Sunday, the team worked on “wide area searches,” resulting in the rescue of seven dogs who were trapped in collapsed structures in Calcasieu Parrish.

In total, OH-TF1 helped assess over 11,348 structures, rescued 21 dogs, evacuated six people and two dogs from a nursing facility and assisted six people while searching. Combined with Saturday, the team assessed nearly 22,000 structures.

“Our team continues to jell into a very productive group who have drawn the attention of our colleagues in the US&R world and our Louisiana community. Both TFL Landis and myself are proud to represent Ohio with these awesome individuals,” said Jack Reall, team task force leader.