DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) is headed home Tuesday morning after leaving Aug. 27 to helping perform searches and damage assessments for FEMA in the hard hit areas of Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parrish.
The team worked hard in the heat and humidity of Louisiana, with at least one member required fluid treatment for heat-related illness. That person has since recovered and continued on the mission assignments.
According to a press release, the team started the “demob” process late last night and this morning they will break down all the temporary structures and start the trip home.
They are expected to make it back to Dayton by Thursday.
“As Ohioans, we continue to be proud of this team’s tremendous work. They represent the State of Ohio is a very positive light, and more importantly, they deliver top-quality care and service to other states in need,” said Phil Sinewe, the teams PIO.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio Task Force 1 is headed home
- Newborn of pregnant woman killed after being hit by SUV in California goes home with dad
- Second stimulus check: Where we stand as September begins
- Chocolate sales spike during COVID-19
- Humane Society to host virtual Furry Skurry throughout September