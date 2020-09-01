Ohio Task Force 1 is headed home

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated to respond to Hurricane Laura after the storm strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane on August 26, 2020. (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) is headed home Tuesday morning after leaving Aug. 27 to helping perform searches and damage assessments for FEMA in the hard hit areas of Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parrish.

The team worked hard in the heat and humidity of Louisiana, with at least one member required fluid treatment for heat-related illness. That person has since recovered and continued on the mission assignments.

According to a press release, the team started the “demob” process late last night and this morning they will break down all the temporary structures and start the trip home.

They are expected to make it back to Dayton by Thursday.

“As Ohioans, we continue to be proud of this team’s tremendous work. They represent the State of Ohio is a very positive light, and more importantly, they deliver top-quality care and service to other states in need,” said Phil Sinewe, the teams PIO.