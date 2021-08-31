Ohio Task Force 1 conducting wide area searches in Louisiana

KENNER, La. (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 will be conducting wide area searches of areas that mainly encompass North Western New Orleans after Hurricane Ida made landfall.

Wide area search activities focus on “Rapid Searches,” according to a release. This include identifying and assisting lost or trapped people and then giving a detailed assessment of the community’s needs back to local and national authorities.

Public Information Officer Phil Sinewe said a primary obstacle community leaders face is establishing the community’s actual needs. The searches play a key role in helping the affected communities get back to normal while also delivering rescue teams to them.

The task force is moving in to establish a forward base in the Kenner, La. area after spending the night back in Lafayette. Sinewe said communication with the team is still very limited because of the lack of essential utilities in the area, but he said they are all safe and in good spirits.

