Ohio Supreme Court will not hear from defense in buried newborn case

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Supreme Court said Wednesday they will not hear a motion from Brooke Skylar Richardson’s attorneys regarding the use of testimony from doctors in her case.

The defense originally argued that doctors should not be allowed to testify, citing physician-patient privilege.

The appeals court, however, ruled that public interest in detecting crimes to protect society outweighs doctor-patient confidentiality in this particular case.

The Ohio Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the motion means that the doctor’s comments can still be used in court.

19-year-old Richardson is charged with killing and burying her newborn baby in the backyard of her parents’ home in Carlisle last year.

