Ohio Supreme Court to hear armed school staff training case

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a school district’s appeal of a ruling that they must provide police-level training to employees carrying concealed weapons.

Madison Local Schools voted to allow armed school employees after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy. A group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training.

A Butler County judge dismissed the lawsuit, but a state appellate court disagreed. A Supreme Court spokesperson said Friday that all seven justices had voted in favor of taking the case up for review.