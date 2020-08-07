HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a school district’s appeal of a ruling that they must provide police-level training to employees carrying concealed weapons.
Madison Local Schools voted to allow armed school employees after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy. A group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training.
A Butler County judge dismissed the lawsuit, but a state appellate court disagreed. A Supreme Court spokesperson said Friday that all seven justices had voted in favor of taking the case up for review.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Oprah demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards
- Ohio Supreme Court to hear armed school staff training case
- Ohio to purge 120K inactive voters from rolls post-election
- San Francisco restaurant introduces outdoor dining domes
- Fairborn alumnus donates $2.5M toward land purchase for new high school