CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday announced the disciplinary actions taken on a local judge.

Official documents say former Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr is “indefinitely suspended from the practice of law and immediately suspended from judicial office without pay for the duration of her disciplinary suspension.”

The former judge is accused of ignoring a directive by the municipal court presiding judge to stop holding hearings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court records show she issued more than 30 warrants for anyone who did not appear in court during the shutdown.

The former judge’s reinstatement will be conditioned on her submission of (1) a report from a healthcare professional saying she’s able to return to the competent, ethical and professional practice of law and (2) proof of compliance with her OLAP contract and any amendment or extension.

The FOX 8 I-Team reached out to Carr but have not yet received a response.