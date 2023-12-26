DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three Ohio television stations have requested crime reports from Cedar Point Police Department, and the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled they must be turned over.

In a court ruling on Dec. 20, the Supreme Court unanimously concluded the amusement park’s police is the “functional equivalent” of a public office. The court noted that park officers report to the Sandusky city Manager by City Ordinate and carry out the functions of government.

Under the Ohio Public Records Act, the department must turn over the records regarding an injury that occurred near the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster in 2021 as well as reports of sexual misconduct over a period of five years.

The Court majority also ruled Cedar Fair, the parent company of Cedar Point, pay the media outlets’ court costs, denying requests for damages and attorney fees. Two separate judges stated Cedar Fair should be responsible for the news stations’ damages and fees.