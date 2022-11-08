Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout.

In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising practices at its more than 400 Ohio locations, charging customers higher prices at checkout than what is advertised on shelves.

“We’re looking not just for reimbursement, but we want a court order to make them stop doing this and to put adequate controls in place so that the price you see on the shelf is the price that they charge at the register,” Yost said in a press release. “I’m optimistic that we’ve got a good case and we’re going to get justice.”

The lawsuit comes less than a week after Yost’s office sued Dollar General for similar overcharging. In Monday’s lawsuit, Yost asked the court for an injunction against Family Dollar doing business in Ohio until the company has “satisfied all monetary obligations,” including a $25,000 fine for each violation.

A spokesperson for Dollar Tree, Inc. said in an email that the company is “committed to operational compliance with all applicable federal, state and local laws” but did not directly comment on the state’s allegations.