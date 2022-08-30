AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.

“As we know from past tragedies, no words can console or explain what the student’s family and our Eagles must be experiencing,” Superintendent Ben Hodge is quoted in the release.

Kaleb Keffer (Avon Local Schools)

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and thoughts for our entire school community, especially our students who we know are deeply impacted. Our high school counselors, County Crisis team, and staff are here to help.”

The district is now offering school counselors and the county’s crisis team to students, parents and staff at the high school, 37545 Detroit Road.

A candlelight vigil is set for 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium, 3075 Stoney Ridge Road.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the high school’s Performing Arts Center.

Parents are urged to reach out to school administrators, teachers or counselors if their children are struggling to cope with their grief.