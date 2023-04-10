CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A high schooler is being awarded for helping thwart a possible school shooting at West Geauga High School last week.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old senior Casey Orloski found a bullet in the bathroom around 8 a.m. on April 3 and told the school’s resource officer.

This ultimately led to the arrest of 18-year-old Brandon Morrissette, who investigators say was found with an unloaded 9-millimeter handgun and three loaded magazines in his backpack, as well as a knife attached to his pants.

The FOX 8 I-Team learned that the suspect had allegedly developed a plan to shoot multiple students at the high school.

Now, the Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit aiming to end school violence after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas last year, announced its presenting the 17-year-old with its National Student Hero Award.

He will be recognized alongside others, including Nashville police officers who responded to the Covenant School shooting and a Virginia school teacher who helped lead students to safety after being shot.

Despite Casey being diagnosed with Autism, his Mom told FOX 8 that their family made it a point to always encourage him to speak out if he saw something wrong.

“You have a duty… like you have responsibilities to report this is huge,” shared April Orloski.

Casey just wanted to share that he is grateful he did the right thing, when it mattered most.

“Everyone got a chance to walk out those doors on Monday. I just am grateful that everyone can go enjoy their lives and do what they want to do after high school,” said Casey.

Morrissette is charged with attempted aggravated murder, illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone and a misdemeanor count of inducing panic. Investigators said last week he’s being held at a secure mental health facility.