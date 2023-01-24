YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East High School student was booked into the Mahoning County jail after reports said he hit a female student Monday with a chair.

The 18-year-old student is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

A deputy for the county Sheriff’s Office who works school security wrote in a report that he heard a student crying and then saw a student being carried away for medical attention.

Witnesses told the deputy that the student was in a class with the female student and she was “commenting” on him when he hit her with a chair.

A fellow student stopped him from hitting the student again, reports said.

The student received medical attention from school staff, according to reports.