CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews were on the scene where a downtown Cleveland street collapsed above a water main break Sunday.

A hole appeared at the intersection of Ontario Street and St. Clair Avenue at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

The water main break happened at around 10:30 a.m., according to a tweet from Cleveland Division of Police Third District.

People should be advised the area is down to one lane and police issued a parking advisory for the streets (not far from police headquarters) for the time being.

Cleveland Water reported the break took place after a main plug gave way, potentially due to “nearby utility work.” They said drinking water has not been affected and that water service continues in the area.

No injuries have been reported.