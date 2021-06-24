Ohio still under 50% vaccine rate as final Vax-a-Million lottery wraps up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During the final Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery press conference Thursday morning, Governor Mike DeWine took time to congratulate the last million dollar winner Esperanza Diaz and college scholarship winner Sydney Daum. “Thank you so much to you, and for having this great idea…thank you,” said Diaz.

Also during the conference, Governor DeWine discussed how he feels Ohio is doing in the fight against COVID-19. “Our cases are going down. Our hospitalizations going down, but the virus is still here. With the variants it can become very dangerous for those who are not vaccinated,” said Governor DeWine.

Even after the five weeks of the Vax-a-Million Lottery incentive, Ohio’s vaccination rate is still under 50%, with Governor DeWine confirming 100 Ohioans are still dying of COVID-19 weekly. “Every life is precious. We more mourn every death. 100 is still 100,” said Governor DeWine.

Governor DeWine noting that more of the deaths seen in Ohio are shifting from older people to younger age groups. “The higher age group if you look over 65 we’re over 85% of that population has been vaccinated. The numbers are lower as you get into lower age groups,” said Governor DeWine.

Now that the Vax-a-Million is wrapping up, the state is collaborating with local schools, clubs, and physicians to ensure more people get their shot. At the end of the press conference Governor DeWine was asked about future incentives. While he didn’t give a full answer, Governor DeWine noted that people have told him they’d like to see more drawings with less money as a way to encourage them to get vaccinated.