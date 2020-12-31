Ohio still on own travel advisory list after update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health has updated the state’s travel advisory map, and for nearly a month now Ohio has met the 15% or more positivity rate required to be on the list.
Ohio is one of 14 total states currently on the list, though it is tied with Texas and Kentucky for second lowest in positivity according to the ODH travel advisory website. The other states are:
- Idaho — 59.0%
- Alabama — 41.0%
- South Dakota — 40.4%
- Pennsylvania — 40.3%
- Iowa — 36.2%
- Kansas — 29.0%
- Tennessee — 22.0%
- Arkansas — 21.3%
- Utah — 20.0%
- Oklahoma — 18.0%
- Texas — 16.0%
- Ohio — 16.0%
- Kentucky — 16.0%
- Missouri — 15.1%
A states positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 is present, but the advisory is intended as guidance and is not a mandate — ODH asks Ohioans to consider the information here along with other factors when making travel decisions for yourself and your family.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: State surpasses 700,000 cases
- Gem City Market expected to open in winter of 2021
- Ohio among 20 states to raise minimum wage in the new year
- Columbus Police Chief, Mayor react to body-camera footage, ‘I cannot defend it’
- 145 employees at Washington Costco infected with COVID-19