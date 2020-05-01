Ohio stay-at-home order extended to May 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton, announced in the Director’s Stay Safe Ohio order issued Thursday night, that Ohio’s stay-at-home order will be extended to May 29

The extension is noted on the final page of the order.

According to the order signed by Dr.Amy Acton:

“I hereby order all persons are to continue to stay at home or their place of residence unless they are engaged in Essential Activities, Essential Government Functions, or to operate Essential and Unrestricted Businesses and Operations as set forth in this Order. This Order shall remain in full and effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 29, 2020, unless the Director of the Ohio Department of Health rescinds or modifies this Order at a sooner time and date.”

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state’s stay-at-home order will be extended, with exceptions during Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, but did not specify a date on the extension.

“The stay at home order will be extended with the exceptions,” DeWine explained. “When retail opens up that certainly will be a major exception for that. Certainly it’s an exception in just a few days when manufacturing and other companies are allowed to start back so, it will be extended.”

The Director’s Stay Safe Ohio Order that lists the extension date was posted to The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus page just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Read the extension below:

More details on the extension are expected to be given on Friday’s coronavirus press briefing at 2 p.m.

“I fully understand everyone is anxious to get moving again. ” DeWine said in Thursday’s conference. ” This is a balance we are trying to open up as fast as we can, but at the same time protect the public.”

Plans are in place for Ohio to reopen in phases starting Monday, May 1.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio: