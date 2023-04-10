NEW YORK (WCMH) — For the first time in five years, an Ohio State women’s basketball player was selected in the WNBA Draft.

Guard Taylor Mikesell was selected by the Indiana Fever with the 13th overall pick in Monday night’s draft in Manhattan to become the first Buckeye since Kelsey Mitchell to be drafted into the WNBA.

Mikesell’s second and final season at Ohio State saw her lead the team in scoring as she averaged 17.2 points per game while shooting over 40% from the field and on three-point shots.

Her play helped lead the Buckeyes to its best March Madness finish in 30 years with OSU making the Elite Eight. Mikesell scored 25 points in the Buckeyes’ loss to Virginia Tech in Seattle.

The Massillon, Ohio, native began her college career at Maryland and after spending two seasons in College Park, she transferred to Oregon for the 2020-21 season. Mikesell only stayed with the Ducks for one season and played the last two as a Buckeye.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 27: Taylor Mikesell #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 27, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 27: Taylor Mikesell #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 27, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 27: Taylor Mikesell #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dribbles the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 27, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 27: Taylor Mikesell #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 27, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 27: Taylor Mikesell #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dribbles the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the fourth quarter in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 27, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The 2023 WNBA season begins on May 19.

Mikesell isn’t the only Ohio player headed to the WNBA.

Jordan Horston, a 21-year-old Columbus Africentric College K-12 graduate, was picked 9th overall and is heading to the Seattle Storm.

Horston, a Tennessee Lady Volunteers senior, averaged 15.6 points this season, shooting 43.8 from the field across 35 games. She also averaged 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The 6-foot, 2-inch guard played 114 games for the Lady Vols, finishing her career with a 12.7 point per game average.

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA – MARCH 04: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers attempts to steal the ball from Jordan Horston #25 of the Tennessee Lady Vols in the third quarter during the semifinals of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 04, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA – MARCH 05: Jordan Horston #25 of the Tennessee Lady Vols goes up for a layup against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter during the championship game of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 05, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 25: Jordan Horston #25 of the Tennessee Lady Vols shoots the ball during the third quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 25: Jordan Horston #25 of the Tennessee Lady Vols reacts during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 25: Jordan Horston #25 of the Tennessee Lady Vols reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Toledo native Zia Cooke is headed to the Los Angeles Sparks picked 10th overall in the draft.

Cooke, a 5-foot, 9-inch guard for the South Carolina Gamecocks, finishes her college career averaging 13.5 points per game, having played in 137 games. She finished the 2022-23 season averaging 15.4 points per game shooting 40.5 percent from the floor.

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 31: Zia Cooke #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 31: Gabbie Marshall #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes defends against Zia Cooke #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 31: Zia Cooke #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 31: Zia Cooke #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks passes the ball during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 31: Zia Cooke #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts after a basket during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)