COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 2 Ohio State, with its top-ranked scoring offense in the nation, might be on the verge of hitting another level.

The Buckeyes will welcome All-American receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s game vs. Iowa. He’s been listed as available to play, joining an already deep and talented group of receivers. Smith-Njigba was injured in the early moments of the season opener against Notre Dame and has nursed a hamstring injury ever since. He caught an OSU record 95 passes last season.

Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams will both play Saturday after dealing with injuries the past few weeks. Williams sat out the Michigan State game two weeks ago with a slight knee injury.

Starting cornerback Cameron Brown is listed as unavailable against Iowa. He struggled against Michigan State and has dealt with injuries for much of the season. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has been cleared to play after missing the first half of the season with an injury suffered in preseason. Hancock was considered a contender to start at cornerback before the season.

Game-time decision

N/A

Unavailable

Omari Abor

Kamryn Babb

Cameron Brown

Timothy Caffey

Corban Cleveland

Tyler Friday

Lloyd McFarquhar

Mitchell Melton

Teradja Mitchell

Jalen Pace

Evan Pryor

Bryce Prater

Joe Royer

Kourt Williams