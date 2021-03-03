Ohio Statehouse to display statue of John Glenn Wednesday

Sen. John Glenn talks, via satellite, with the astronauts on the International Space Station, before the start of a roundtable discussion titled “Learning from the Past to Innovate for the Future” Monday, Feb. 20, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn was the first American to orbit Earth, piloting Friendship 7 around it three times in 1962, […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A statue of late astronaut John Glenn will be displayed at the Ohio Statehouse from March 3, 2021 until March 2022.

The statue will be installed in the Ohio Statehouse Museum Gallery near the Great Ohioans exhibit.

The exhibit honors Glenn during the 60th anniversary of his historic orbit of the globe, and on what would have been his 100th birthday celebration, according to a release.

“John Glenn’s achievements in space exploration and public service make his statue most deserving of being displayed at the Ohio Statehouse,” said Senator Jay Hottinger, chair of Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB). “He is a national hero, and I am grateful we will be able to honor his legacy, as well as inspire future generations.”

Glenn was one of the first to receive the Great Ohioans award, which commemorates the role of Ohioans in an event or series of events of lasting significance in the world.

For more information on the Great Ohioans award, visit www.ohiostatehouse.org/museum/great-ohioans.