Ohio State University students react to latest safety alert following two assaults

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two attacks have happened on and near The Ohio State University’s campus within days of each other.

Now the university is alerting students and is asking for help to find the suspects.

“It’s scary to know it’s happening closer and closer to campus every day,” student Tyler Downing said.

In both cases, groups of men were walking together when the suspects struck.

“They did what they should have done to be safe in that situation and that could still happen,” student Trevor Healy said.

The most recent assault happened Sunday morning just before 2:30.

Police said three men, one of whom is an Ohio State student, were walking along High Street near the Ohio Union garages.

Police said that when the men were approached by the suspects and a fight happened.

Then, police said, the suspects took off without taking anything from the victims.

“That’s definitely scary because you don’t hear about that a lot,” Healy said.

Police said one of the victims sustained a head injury and the student has minor injuries.

The three suspects are described as being a white male, a black male, and a Hispanic male.

Four days prior, on New Year’s Day around 1 a.m., three other men, one being an OSU student, were walking along East 14th Avenue.

Police said five suspects went up to them and started a fight. The OSU student suffered a head injury.

Nothing was taken from these victims as well and police said the suspects were four white men and a black man.

“It’s really scary cause we live nearby and, as a female, I don’t want to walk alone, period, so that makes me more scared,” student Celine Agnor said.

Although some students said they don’t know who the victims are or who the suspects could be, they will be taking additional steps to make sure they stay safe.

“Just watch your surroundings and don’t get caught in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Downing said.

Police said both attacks are similar but aren’t believed to be related.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.