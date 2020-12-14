Ohio State University administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWK) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after it’s arrival to the Buckeye State Monday morning.

The Pfizer vaccine arrived in Ohio around 9:45 a.m., Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, and the OSUWMC announced on Twitter they administered the first COVID-19 vaccine around 10:47 a.m.

