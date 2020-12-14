COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWK) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after it’s arrival to the Buckeye State Monday morning.
The Pfizer vaccine arrived in Ohio around 9:45 a.m., Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, and the OSUWMC announced on Twitter they administered the first COVID-19 vaccine around 10:47 a.m.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio State University administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- ‘The Voice’ finale begins with the ‘final five’ vying for the season 19 crown
- COVID-19 pop-up testing available in Xenia Tuesday
- Far-right groups burn Black Lives Matter signs belonging to Black D.C. churches
- Joe Biden releases statement on 25th anniversary of Dayton Accords