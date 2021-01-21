Ohio state trooper dies after being hospitalized for COVID-19

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A 23-year-veteran of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Bradley Huffman, died Wednesday night after being hospitalized due to COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Huffman worked for the Piqua District Licensing and Commercial Standards Unit, and according to Governor Mike DeWine, served as a rock for many of his coworkers.

DeWine said in his Thursday briefing that Huffman was the type of person who would put anything down to help someone in need. He also served at both the Xenia Post and the Piqua District Commercial Enforcement Unit.

