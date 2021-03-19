Ohio State falls to Oral Roberts, makes early exit from NCAA Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Carlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles handles the ball against E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCMH) — The first challenge for Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament proved to be too big a challenge after all.

The Buckeyes’ cold shooting, combined with Oral Roberts making 11 three-pointers, sent them to a 75-72 loss in overtime and an early exit from the tournament Friday at Mackey Arena.

Second half slideshow

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes handles the ball in the second half against Kevin Obanor #0 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Justin Ahrens #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes handles the ball against Francis Lacis #22 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Justin Ahrens #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes shoots against Francis Lacis #22 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Kevin Obanor #0 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles drives to the basket against CJ Walker #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Max Abmas #3 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles looks to pass in the first half against Justice Sueing #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Kevin Obanor #0 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles shoots in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Max Abmas #3 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles shoots in the first half against Duane Washington Jr. #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Max Abmas #3 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles shoots in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: CJ Walker #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: CJ Walker #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Head coach Paul Mills of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles looks on in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Head coach Paul Mills of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles looks on in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: A detail view of the Nike Freak 2 sneakers worn by Francis Lacis #22 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: A detail view of the Nike Freak 2 sneakers worn by Francis Lacis #22 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: E.J. Liddell #32 and CJ Walker #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes react after a play in the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes shoots in the second half against Kareem Thompson #2 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Seth Towns #31 of the Ohio State Buckeyes shoots in the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Justice Sueing #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes handles the ball against Kareem Thompson #2 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: CJ Walker #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drives to the basket in the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Golden Eagles’ scoring tandem of Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor took command in overtime, with Abmas scoring three points and Obanor sevem.

The Golden Eagles led by as many as seven points in the second half. E.J. Liddell tied the score at 58 on a jumper for the Buckeyes, who led most of the final three minutes, up until Obanor made two free throws in the closing seconds of regulation to tie it at 64.

Liddell finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Buckeyes, and Duane Washington had 18 points. Ohio State had 15 turnovers to Oral Roberts’ six. Defensively, Justin Ahrens blocked two shots and the Buckeyes blocked five.

Poor shooting hurt the Buckeyes, who made half of their free throws and 21.7% of their three-point attempts.

Abmas was as dangerous as expected on offense for Oral Roberts, making five three-pointers and scoring 29 points. Obanor also made five three-pointers and had 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Washington led the way in the first half for the Buckeyes, making three three-pointers.

The Buckeyes scored the first seven points of the game before the Golden Eagles rallied to tie the score. Ohio State then pulled ahead 23-15 shortly before getting hit by a cold-shooting spell. Oral Roberts came back and took its first lead at 26-25 with 4:02 left in the first half on the first of consecutive three-pointers by Abmas.

15 seed @ORUMBB is making NOISE. Max Abmas with 18pts at the half 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/q1olIBKb5i — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2021

First half slideshow

Ohio State entered the game at a disadvantage, missing Kyle Young, who had to sit out because of a concussion. Young also missed two games last week in the Big Ten tournament.

Oral Roberts will meet Florida in the second round on Sunday. The Gators (15-9) defeated Virginia Tech in the first round Friday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Fans look on before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Carlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles handles the ball against E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Carlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles looks to shoot against Justin Ahrens #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Max Abmas #3 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles drives to the basket in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Fans look on before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Fans look on before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes grabs a rebound against Carlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Kevin Obanor #0 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles handles the ball against E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on in the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Carlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles shoots against Justin Ahrens #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Carlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles handles the ball in the first half against Justin Ahrens #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Max Abmas #3 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles drives to the basket in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Kareem Thompson #2 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles looks to pass against Zed Key #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Kareem Thompson #2 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles looks to pass against Zed Key #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Sheldon Stevens #23 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles shoots against Justice Sueing #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: A video board with the March Madness logo is seen during the first half between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Kareem Thompson #2 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles looks to shoot in the first half against E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Max Abmas #3 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles shoots in the first half against Justice Sueing #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Kevin Obanor #0 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles handles the ball against Zed Key #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Head coach Paul Mills of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles looks on in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts in the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes handles the ball against Kevin Obanor #0 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts in the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Kevin Obanor #0 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles goes up with the ball in the first half against CJ Walker #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Carlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles reacts with teammates in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: NCAA First Round and March Madness signs are seen as Musa Jallow #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to inbound the ball against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Kevin Obanor #0 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles drives to the basket in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts in the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Max Abmas #3 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles drives with the ball in the first half against Justice Sueing #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Carlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles drives to the basket in the first half against E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Carlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles drives to the basket in the first half against E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Carlos Jurgens #11 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles drives to the basket in the first half against E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Duane Washington Jr. #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks at the scoreboard as he walks off the court at the end of the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Kevin Obanor #0 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles handles the ball against Justin Ahrens #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Here are other things to know about Ohio State and Oral Roberts: