COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Master’s degree student at Ohio State University who went missing in June was found dead last week.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, was initially reported missing on June 10 and was last seen near Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 23 on the south side of the city. Police said they found her car abandoned in the area with minor damage.

On Sunday, the family released the following statement:

“On Wednesday afternoon we received a call from the Franklin County detectives when they later came to our home and informed the family that they had found Amina’s body in the quarry behind the BP gas station on S High Street where she was last seen. We are unaware of the details at this time as we have not yet received the autopsy report. We would like to ask the public for their prayers for Amina.” Statement from the family of Amina Alhaj-Omar

Columbus police confirmed in a statement that a body found in south Columbus on July 12 was later identified by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office as Alhaj-Omar. Officials have not said how Alhaj-Omar died.

“Officers found the body of the 25-year-old in a remote area where she was last reportedly seen,” the statement from police reads. “The investigation into her disappearance is now closed by the Columbus Division of Police.”

Columbus police heightened its search for Alhaj-Omar in the following weeks after receiving multiple reports she was sighted at stores and near a quarry. During a press conference four days after she went missing, police say she had been seen carrying two kitchen knives.

On June 29, 19 days after she went missing, police suspended its search of Alhaj-Omar.

“Detectives have worked closely with numerous other units and agencies and conducted a thorough search of the area,” Columbus police said in the update. “Despite their efforts, the investigation has slowed, and they have exhausted all leads to this point. While the investigation is still ongoing, the active search for Miss Omar has concluded.”

Following Sunday’s confirmation that Alhaj-Omar had been found, Ohio State University offered its condolences in a statement.

“The Ohio State University extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Amina Alhaj-Omar,” the school’s statement reads. “This is a tragedy for the university community. Amina was a graduate student in the College of Social Work. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”

Ohio State added that counseling services for students can be reached through the Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service at 614-292-5766 or by clicking here. Faculty members who wish to speak with someone are encouraged to reach out to the Ohio State Employee Assistance Program at 800-678-6265 or by clicking here.