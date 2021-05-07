Ohio State Senator driving while discussing distracted driving bill on Zoom call

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NBC NEWS) – An Ohio State Senator is in hot water for pretending he was in his office on a Zoom call when he was really driving.

Senator Andrew Brenner is first seen sitting in the driver’s seat of his car. He turns his camera off and when he returns, he is wearing his seatbelt and driving. His zoom background, however, was that of his home office.

This comes as the Ohio House is considering a bill to crackdown on distracted driving.

Brenner said he wasn’t distracted and was paying attention to the road not the video. He said, “to me, it’s like a phone call.”

Brenner added that he was parked during most of the video meeting. The meeting was streamed on The Ohio Channel.