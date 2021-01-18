Ohio State Police investigate fatal car crash

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) — Ohio State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Sunday morning in Gallia County, Ohio.

Police say the crash happened around 10:31 a.m. on State Route 7 near milepost 29. The driver, Richard J. Koeber, 57, of Vinton, was traveling south on SR 7, went to the left and struck motorist, Jordan A. Russell, 31, from West Portsmouth on the road.

Russell travelled off to the right side of the roadway and was not injured from the crash.

Koeber was taken to a nearby hospital by Gallia County EMS and later died of his injuries.

Authorities say the crash is under investigation.