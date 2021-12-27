COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways during Christmas than in previous years.

From Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, seven people were killed in seven crashes, said the Ohio State Patrol (OSP). Three of those killed were not wearing an available seat belt.

In 2020, nine people were killed during the reporting period of Dec. 24 through 27, and in 2019, 12 people were killed during the period of Dec. 24 through 25, said the OSP.

OSP said troopers removed 162 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the reporting period, which is an increase of nearly 12 percent compared to 2020. The OSP reminded drivers to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or to make other arrangements to ensure everyone’s safety.

The OSP encouraged people to continue using #667 to report dangerous or impaired drivers as well as drug activity.

A statistical analysis of the OSP’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available here.