COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — With high temperatures in the forecast for areas across the state, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is offering residents options to stay cool at Ohio’s state parks by waiving daily pool fees.

Indoor and outdoor pools at several Ohio state park lodges and campgrounds will waive daily pool fees Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16. Ohio’s state parks are open to the public free of charge.

Participating locations include:

Outdoor Pool at Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center

Outdoor Pool at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center

Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center

Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Punderson Manor Lodge and Conference Center

Indoor and Outdoor Pools at Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center

Campground Pool at Indian Lake State Park

Campground Pool at Grand Lake St. Marys State Park

Call 1-800-AT-A-PARK for pool hours of operation and to ensure that the pools haven’t reached capacity. For additional lodge contact information, visit greatohiolodges.com.

Swim areas are available at parks in every corner of the state. In Northwest Ohio, visit East Harbor, Harrison Lake, Indian Lake, Kelleys Island, Kiser Lake, Lake Loramie, Maumee Bay or South Bass Island State Parks.

In Northeast Ohio, swimmers can explore Findley, Geneva, Guilford Lake, Headlands Beach, Jefferson Lake, Lake Milton, Mosquito Lake, Portage Lakes, Punderson, Pymatuning or West Branch State Parks.

In Central Ohio, swim beaches are available at Alum Creek, A.W. Marion, Deer Creek, and Delaware State Parks.

In Southwest Ohio, Caesar Creek, Cowan Lake, Hueston Woods, Paint Creek, Scioto Trail, Stonelick and Tar Hollow State Parks offer swim areas.

In Southeast Ohio, Barkcamp, Burr Oak, Dillon, Forked Run, Jackson Lake, Lake Alma, Lake Hope, Lake Logan, Salt Fork, Strouds Run and Wolf Run State Parks all offer swim areas.

Before visiting a state park beach, review ODNR’s swim safety tips here.

“I encourage all Ohioans to take precautions throughout the week to stay safe,” Governor DeWine said. “As our Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to work with its county partners to help community members stay cool and hydrated, ODNR’s offering of free admission to our state’s pools is another option that Ohio families can take advantage of to cool down.”

Ohio state park nature centers are another cool place to spend a day. There are more than 30 state park nature centers located throughout Ohio.

For more details about Ohio state park beaches and nature centers, visit ohiostateparks.gov.