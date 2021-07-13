Ohio State Parks named ‘2021 National Gold Medal Award’ finalist

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Ohio’s state parks are in the limelight.

The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA) working with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) has named Ohio State Parks as a 2021 National Gold Medal Award Finalist.

“Being a finalist is a tremendous honor, and it’s no surprise to Ohioans who have been visiting Ohio State Parks in record numbers,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “We’re grateful for the public’s longstanding support for our parks, and, regardless of the outcome, we will continue working hard to provide visitors with a world-class experience where priceless memories can be made in the great outdoors.”

Founded in 1965, the National Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition.

This year’s finalists will compete for the Grand Plaque Award honors this summer, and seven Grand Plaque recipients will be announced during the 2021 NRPA Conference, which will be held virtually and in person September 21 to 23 in Nashville.



