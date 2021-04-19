Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to assist in Minnesota

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol received a request to provide assistance in Minnesota.

OSHP said the requests came from the Governor of Minnesota and the Minnesota State Patrol. The agency will send Ohio troopers to assist.

The request comes after Minnesota has seen several nights of protests and unrest following the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Wright was killed by former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop on April 11. Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter.



It is not known how many troopers are being sent to Minnesota.