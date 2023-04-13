DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There is a special celebration for the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday, and you are invited.

The patrol is celebrating 90 years of service this year, and the Springfield Post is holding an open house for people to learn more information about OSP.

The open house will be held at 4201 Gateway Boulevard in Springfield from 1 to 4 p.m.

Attendees will be able to meet post personnel, dispatchers, staff, and be able to tour the building. A recruiter will also be there to answer questions for future recruits. The post is hoping the open house will offer transparency and let the public know how the state patrol works.

“Our goal through this is transparency,” Tyler Ross, Sgt. Public Affairs Unit, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. “We want our communities, stakeholders, community members and citizens to see our post personnel and meet them, and to see who’s protecting them, making our roadways safer.”

The Ohio State Patrol started in 1933, and officials plan to have an open house at every location throughout the state this year.