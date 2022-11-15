Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is recruiting the next generation of state troopers on its new TikTok account that launched Tuesday.

The Patrol’s TikTok account can be found at @OfficialOSHP.

The new TikTok account will primarily be used for recruitment purposes to promote interaction and create a community of engagement with those looking for a career of service.

“Launching our new TikTok account on Nov. 15 — which is the Patrol’s 89th birthday — was intentional as it further illustrates our commitment to engaging with the public we serve and protect,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, patrol superintendent.

“TikTok provides us with another avenue to begin conversations with individuals who we know are looking for a meaningful career of service,” Jones said.

TikTok content will feature a look at career opportunities within the Highway Patrol and will be another platform on which to provide traffic safety messaging.

People interested in a career with the Ohio State Highway Patrol should visit its website or follow #JoinOSHP.