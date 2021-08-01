Ohio State Highway Patrol officer found dead while on duty (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook page)

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is grieving the loss of an officer who died while on duty.

In a Facebook post, OSHP says Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski was found dead on Saturday at the Findlay Post.

Sergeant Ulinski joined the patrol in June 1999 as a member of the 134th academy class.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted a response to the tragedy, ordering all U.S and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral.

In honor of the life & service of @OSHP Sgt. Jared M. Ulinski, I've ordered that all U.S. & Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon public buildings & grounds in Hancock Co., & the Ohio Statehouse, Riffe Center, & Rhodes Tower in Columbus until sunset on the day of his funeral. https://t.co/YGwLjfnmlK — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 1, 2021

The cause of Ulinski’s death has not been released at this time.