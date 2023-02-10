DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is wanting everyone on the road to have a safe weekend for The Big Game.

The Big Game is happening Sunday night and officials are warning against getting behind the wheel after drinking. If you do plan on drinking, you are asked to plan ahead and get a ride from a designated driver that is sober so you do not put anyone on the road in danger.

“The Super Bowl is always a great time to gather with friends and family,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “If you do plan on going out to watch the game on Sunday, please celebrate responsibly and designate a sober driver.”

OSHP will be out on the roadways all weekend long looking for drivers that are impaired. Troopers will remove the drivers that are impaired from the roadway to protect other drivers commuting on the road.

“Troopers will be working to remove impaired drivers from our roadways,” Colonel Charles A. Jones, patrol superintendent said. “Planning ahead and designating a sober driver protects you and others using our roadways from becoming a statistic of impaired driving.”

In 2022, OSHP made 40 arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

If you witness dangerous driving this weekend on Ohio roads you are asked to dial #677 to reach OSHP.