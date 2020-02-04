Ohio State Highway Patrol announces Super Bowl OVI numbers

(WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the final numbers from the Super Bowl LIV reporting period of OVI arrests.
From Sunday at 6 pm through Monday morning at 6 am, the Ohio State Highway Patrol made 69 arrests for operating a vehicle under the influence. No deadly crashes were reported during the same period as a result of driving under the influence.
