COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week, The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Traffic Safety Office said on Tuesday, October 19.

On Wednesday, October 20, Colonel Fambro from the OSHP announced the Patrol’s new youth driver education program, ‘DRIVE to Live’ at the Ohio Department of Public Safety in Columbus.

The OSHP and OTS are collaborating to promote road safety through education like this, the release said.

Since 2016 460 people have been killed in Ohio by crashes involving a teen driver, the release said. National Teen Driver Safety Week is intended to serve as a time to remind young drivers of the risks and responsibilities associated with operating a motor vehicle.