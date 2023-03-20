VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Fire Marshal is offering a $5,000 reward for help in solving a series of suspicious barn fires.

In the past three months, there has been a string of suspicious barn fires in Van Wert County as well as one in Rockford, Mercer County. Investigators believe these fires may be connected.

A $5000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fires.

The State Fire Marshal reported the barn fires are as follows:

– 14349 Richey Rd., Ohio City, Gina Dairy Barn, Jan. 21

– 14367 Dull Robinson Rd., Ohio City, Sutton Barn, Feb. 27

– 12490 Van Wert Willshire Rd., Ohio City, Showalter Estate Barn, March 4

– 12377 Frysinger Rd., Rockford, Williams Barn, March 4

– 6116 Ainsworth Rd., Ohio City, Pond Barn, March 9

Separately, the State Fire Marshal is looking into a large fire that caused a power outage for the entire village of Rockford on March 1.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.