COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair returns July 26 with several rides, entertainment, food and more.

Along with old attractions, there are also additions coming to the fairgrounds. NBC4 has compiled a list of new events, food and other attractions fairgoers can enjoy this year.

Foods

  • Avalanche Floats – Funky Flamingo
  • Build Your Own Cookie Sandwich – Funky Flamingo
  • Cookie Dough Explosion – Funky Flamingo
  • Crawfish Bowls – Big G’s Food Service
  • Deviled Eggs – Ohio Poultry Association
  • Dipped Cookie Dough – Funky Flamingo
  • Dipped Fruit – Funky Flamingo
  • Flaming Hot Cheeto Burger – Dickerson & Kenna
  • Fresh Squeezed Blue Raspberry Lemon Shakes – Prowant Speciality Company
  • Gelato Tacos and Nachos – Funky Flamingo
  • Giant Shaved Gourmet Ice – Concessions by Cox
  • Homemade Gelato – Funky Flamingo
  • Mac and Cheese Bowl – Concessions by Cox
  • Nacho Sundae – North American Food Service Inc.
  • Tornados – Funky Flamingo

For more on the new food descriptions and specials, click here.

Activities

  • Touch-a-truck: Explore different vehicles from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Agriculture at the Youth Exploration Space Lawn.
  • Moo U Guided Barn Tours
  • Ohio History Connection and Ohio Village: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the fair.

Entertainers

For a full list of attractions, activities and more, follow this link.