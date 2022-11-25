Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An earlier story on the OSU-Michigan Blood Battle can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the second-greatest rivalry this week.

The 41st annual Blood Battle, a blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, concluded and for the first time since 2017, the Buckeyes emerged victorious, collecting 1,630 pints of blood, besting Michigan’s 1,553.

Ohio State, in partnership with blood donation organization Versiti, hosted four dozen drives this week prior to the Buckeyes game against the Wolverines on Nov. 26. OSU beat its goal of 1,500 pints, enough to help up to 4,500 patients, by 130 pints of blood.

In 2021, Michigan donated 501 more pints of blood than Ohio State, according to the Blood Battle website.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone in Buckeye Nation who rolled up their sleeves for this friendly off-the-field competition,” said Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer and interim co-leader at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “We hope this Blood Battle inspires more people to regularly donate blood to help their community.”

All blood collected by Ohio State directly benefits patients who are treated for traumatic injuries, undergoing cancer treatment and organ transplant recipients, among several other conditions.

In March 2022, Versiti opened its first permanent blood center in Ohio at 3830 Fishinger Blvd., in Hilliard. Versiti also holds mobile blood drives across central Ohio throughout the year. Donors can register for future blood drives at versiti.org.