Ohio State DE Chase young won’t play against Maryland amid NCAA probe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State defensive end and Heisman hopeful Chase Young will not be playing against Maryland this weekend.

According to the Ohio State University, Young was will be sitting out the game due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.

Young has 13.5 sacks, half a sack shy of tying the single-season school record set by Vernon Gholston in 2007.

Ohio State is ranked number one in the first College Football Playoff poll of the season.

ESPN rates Young as one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft

