Ohio State cancels 2021 spring break

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University announced Friday that it is adjusting its Spring Semester calendar in order to keep students and the community safe from coronavirus.

The semester will begin on January 11 with the first week of classes entirely online. This will help give students time to quarantine before any in-person sessions.

There will be no spring break. Instead, there will be two days without classes, on February 9 and March 31. The university says this is to keep the campus community together throughout the semester and reduce travel-related exposure.

Classes will end April 21 with a reading day on April 22, and final exams will take place April 23-29. Commencement will take place May 9 in a format to be determined based on safety guidelines in place in the spring.

“While there were many adjustments to our plans over the summer, we hope that our experience this semester will allow for a smoother and more predictable plan heading into spring semester. To students, faculty and staff alike, thank you for your continued flexibility as we respond to an ever-changing situation,” the university said.

In its latest release of COVID-19 testing results, the university says 1,814 students have tested positive between Aug. 14 and Sept. 8 while 27 employees tested positive between Aug. 1 and Sept. 8.

So far, OSU has reported 46,138 negative results among students and 1,627 negative results among employees.

On Tuesday, Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson told Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine there’s reason for ‘cautious optimism’ as the positivity rates have dropped since students returned to campus.