COLUMBUS (WJW) – The Ohio State Buckeyes will be taking the field for their first home game of the 2022-23 season this week.

The Buckeyes (2) will be facing off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5) on Saturday, Sept. 3. Kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m.

Planning on going to a game this year? Here’s what fans need to know:

Tickets

Single-game tickets went on sale for marquee games back in June, but you can still grab verified resale tickets right here. They’re also available on the Ohio State Buckeyes app.

Parking Information

The parking lots open up at 5 a.m. on game day.

There will be designated parking for season permit holders. You must be a member of the Buckeye Club to be eligible for these.

If you don’t have a season permit, other campus lots and parking garages will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Proximity lots are $30 and non-proximity lots are $25 and they’re cashless. There’s no presale available.

Disability parking is available in the lots north of St. John Arena along Lane Avenue and in the Lane Avenue Garage. A shuttle will be running to take fans to the east side of Ohio Stadium, near Gate 22.

Tailgating

While fans are welcome to tailgate, they must adhere to rules set by the university.

OSU officials say local law enforcement will enforce open container laws. Learn more about the university’s alcohol policies here.

Tents can’t be up in parking lots before 5 a.m. on game day and must be taken down by noon the day after.

Tailgating activities and equipment can’t take up vacant parking spots, vehicle unloading areas, crosswalks or disrupt traffic in the lot. Vehicles and tailgates have to fit in the 8.5′ x 15′ space.

Liquid propane grills are allowed, but charcoal grills and open burning (fire pits, fire rings, stoves or chimneys) are prohibited.

Fans who buy a parking space are responsible for what happens there.

More information

You can keep up with the latest information on OSU's Game Day page.