DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday, Dec. 6 that Ohio Sobriety Treatment and Reducing Trauma (Ohio START) has received national certification.

The certification comes from Children and Family Futures (CFF) and is the first national certification awarded to any state for a START program. The award recognizes Ohio’s efforts to stabilize families struggling with substance abuse.

DeWine began Ohio START as a pilot program in 20217 while then attorney general. Ohio START provides not only recovery services for parents who have substance use disorder, but also specialized treatment for children who have been impacted by parental drug use.

“We launched Ohio START when I was attorney general, and since then, hundreds of families have benefited from access to both treatment and recovery,” DeWine said. “Many families have found hope and healing through Ohio START, and I congratulate our partners at the Public Children Services Association of Ohio and across the state for this recognition.”

The program has grown as DeWine shifted into role of governor. Today, it’s expanded to 53 counties and has supported more than 2,300 children through Public Children Services Association of Ohio (PCSAO).

“Certification marks a monumental milestone, showcasing the Ohio START program’s commitment to excellence in its approach, training, and support for families experiencing substance use disorders and child maltreatment,” said Kara Wente, director of the Ohio Department of Children and Youth. “As the first nationally certified program of its kind, it signifies a dedication to the highest standards and commitment to transforming the lives of those in need.”

Ohio START is a collaboration between child protective services, peer mentors, court system, and behavior health and treatment providers. The program supports not only the parents in their recovery, but the children who also need to heal.

“Research has shown that mothers who participate in START achieve sobriety at nearly twice the rate of mothers treated without START and that children in families served by START were half as likely to be placed in the custody of children services,” said Fawn Gadel, Ohio START director at PCSAO.

The program has also been supported by the National START Training and Technical Assistance Program at CFF, which operates in eight states.