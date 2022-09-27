CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield standout pitcher Malena Toth has committed to continue her softball career at the Division-I level at the University at Buffalo.

Toth made the announcement on social media on Sunday.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to the University at Buffalo, continue my academic and athletic career!!!” Toth said in her post. “I am beyond grateful, and couldn’t get to where I am today without my mom and dad by my side, and for them believing in me every single day.”

Last May, Toth tossed a perfect game in the Division II Sectional Final over Geneva, striking out 13 in 5 innings.

A week later, she would strikeout 13 Poland Bulldogs in 7 shutout innings en route to a District crown.

Recently, Toth led her travel team to a 7th place finish out of 98 teams in California, pitching 45 innings and striking out 61 batters.

She finished her travel ball season with the Batbusters with 45 wins and 389 strikeouts and was recently ranked #105 in the nation by Extra Inning Softball.